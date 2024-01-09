River Oaks Capital LLC Has $213,000 Position in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

River Oaks Capital LLC lowered its position in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC owned 0.20% of Investar worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Investar by 11.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Investar during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Investar during the second quarter worth approximately $484,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Investar by 71.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Investar by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISTR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,479. Investar Holding Co. has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25.

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.96 million. Investar had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 16.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Investar Holding Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Investar’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

In other news, insider Linda M. Crochet bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,272.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,607 shares of company stock worth $64,685. 8.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ISTR shares. Piper Sandler raised Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Investar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services, as well as credit cards.

