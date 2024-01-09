River Oaks Capital LLC Purchases 3,300 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Financial Institutions makes up approximately 3.4% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. River Oaks Capital LLC owned about 0.90% of Financial Institutions worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,688,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,258,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 732,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 30.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 115,703 shares during the period. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FISI stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $21.76. 14,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,295. The company has a market cap of $335.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $25.85.

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $52.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.96 million. Analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

A number of analysts have commented on FISI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

