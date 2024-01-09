River Oaks Capital LLC Purchases 6,000 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

River Oaks Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. BankUnited makes up 1.2% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 4.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in BankUnited by 1.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BankUnited by 2.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in BankUnited by 6.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKU. Citigroup began coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group cut BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.29.

BankUnited Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:BKU traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.08. 321,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,801. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.83 and a twelve month high of $40.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average of $25.88.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $498.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.38 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 36.86%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

