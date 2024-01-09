River Oaks Capital LLC Sells 107,671 Shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

River Oaks Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) by 80.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,386 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 107,671 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of Summit Financial Group worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 234.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Summit Financial Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMMF traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,782. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $31.49. The stock has a market cap of $418.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average is $23.79.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 22.74%.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

