River Oaks Capital LLC Sells 13,100 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

River Oaks Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Truist Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Truist Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 16.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.53.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.76. 1,880,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,076,072. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.35.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

