River Oaks Capital LLC Sells 4,200 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

River Oaks Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Veritex by 247.7% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 70,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 50,023 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $529,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Veritex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Stock Down 1.4 %

VBTX stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.64. 29,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,174. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.60. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Veritex had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $109.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VBTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Insider Transactions at Veritex

In related news, Director Gregory B. Morrison bought 1,734 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $29,998.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,702.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

