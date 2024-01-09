River Oaks Capital LLC Trims Stake in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

River Oaks Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,129 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services accounts for approximately 4.8% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings in Orrstown Financial Services were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORRF. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 119,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 3.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the third quarter worth $281,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $728,000. Institutional investors own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Down 0.7 %

ORRF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.04. 7,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,486. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.78. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $29.79.

Orrstown Financial Services Announces Dividend

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $32.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORRF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Orrstown Financial Services from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

