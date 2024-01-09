Rockland Trust Co. Lowers Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $474.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $441.79. The firm has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $321.28 and a 1-year high of $487.84.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.