Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,702,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 414,073 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 1.65% of Rogers Communications worth $335,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $1,219,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $186,241,000 after buying an additional 455,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCI traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.86. The stock had a trading volume of 56,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,858. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $50.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.23.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 99.32%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

