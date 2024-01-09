Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Raised to C$72.50

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$71.00 to C$72.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$74.50 target price on shares of Rogers Communications and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$74.69.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RCI.B

Rogers Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

Rogers Communications Company Profile

TSE:RCI.B traded down C$0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$62.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,311. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$59.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$50.15 and a 52-week high of C$67.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.92.

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.