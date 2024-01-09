Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $528.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $416.77 and a one year high of $551.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $528.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $502.69.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.14.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

