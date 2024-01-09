Roth Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Beachbody (NYSE:BODY)

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Beachbody in a research report on Friday. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Beachbody Stock Up 6.7 %

Beachbody stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Beachbody has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.00) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.25 million during the quarter. Beachbody had a negative return on equity of 62.47% and a negative net margin of 23.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beachbody

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beachbody during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Raine Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Beachbody by 730.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raine Group LLC now owns 216,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 190,476 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Beachbody by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 117,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Beachbody by 209.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 243,333 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Beachbody by 26.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 60,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Beachbody Company Profile

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

