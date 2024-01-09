Roubaix Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 101,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,000. Confluent makes up 2.2% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of CFLT stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.26. 579,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516,603. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.76. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 62.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CFLT. Barclays cut their target price on Confluent from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Confluent from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Confluent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Confluent from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In related news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 5,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $98,856.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,131,640.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 5,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $98,856.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,131,640.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $63,401.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,134.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,216 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,051 in the last three months. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

