Roubaix Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,966 shares during the quarter. Newpark Resources accounts for approximately 2.9% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned about 0.66% of Newpark Resources worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 374.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 252.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 210,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,257. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 2.78.

Newpark Resources ( NYSE:NR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

