Roubaix Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 137,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Certara as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CERT. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Certara by 83.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Certara by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Certara by 71.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Certara by 18.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Certara during the first quarter worth $111,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Certara

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Certara Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $16.76. 35,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,316. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $85.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.96 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. Analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CERT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Certara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

