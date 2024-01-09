Roubaix Capital LLC Grows Stake in Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP)

Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Free Report) by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,916 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Arteris were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arteris in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arteris in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arteris in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Arteris in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AIP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 30,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.24. Arteris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $8.08.

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 109.33% and a negative net margin of 64.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arteris news, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,891.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 7,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,053 shares of company stock valued at $466,109. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

