Roubaix Capital LLC Has $3.70 Million Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Roubaix Capital LLC reduced its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 54.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,067 shares during the quarter. FTAI Aviation comprises 2.7% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FTAI. StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Compass Point upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.06.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

FTAI Aviation stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.75. The company had a trading volume of 64,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,768. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $47.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.26.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 218.04% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.17%.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

