Roubaix Capital LLC Purchases 6,300 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,895 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Agilysys makes up 2.0% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Agilysys worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Agilysys by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,939,000 after purchasing an additional 50,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilysys by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,034,000 after acquiring an additional 64,115 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Agilysys by 8.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,141,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,342,000 after acquiring an additional 89,045 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Agilysys by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,559,000 after acquiring an additional 389,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Agilysys by 62.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 916,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,621,000 after acquiring an additional 352,559 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AGYS. StockNews.com upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilysys news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $29,179.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,686.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $29,179.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,686.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William David Wood III sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $31,181.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 330,797 shares of company stock valued at $27,909,656. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agilysys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,528. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.09 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.14.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.80 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Articles

