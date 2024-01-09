Roubaix Capital LLC Sells 23,616 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Roubaix Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,616 shares during the period. Core & Main comprises approximately 2.1% of Roubaix Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Roubaix Capital LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Core & Main during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 335.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.13. 515,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,190. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $40.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.63.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,597,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,847.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $642,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,597,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares in the company, valued at $468,847.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,531,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,370,440 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

CNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup raised Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

