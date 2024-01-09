Roubaix Capital LLC Takes Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,246 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 322.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 41,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on NBTB shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NBT Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

NBT Bancorp Price Performance

NBTB stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.02. 22,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,606. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.52. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $45.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.34.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $135.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.14 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Equities analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.76%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Featured Articles

