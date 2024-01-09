Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$71.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$71.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.08% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$72.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$74.69.

TSE:RCI.B traded down C$0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$62.79. 447,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,311. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of C$50.15 and a 12-month high of C$67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$59.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$56.93.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

