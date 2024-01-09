Royal Bank of Canada Trims Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Target Price to C$36.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.78% from the company’s previous close.
QBR.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins increased their price target on Quebecor from C$39.50 to C$41.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.09.
Get Our Latest Analysis on QBR.B
Quebecor Stock Down 0.3 %
Quebecor Company Profile
Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Quebecor
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- How to buy Southwest Airlines stock
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.