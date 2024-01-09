Royal Bank of Canada Trims Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Target Price to C$36.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.78% from the company’s previous close.

QBR.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins increased their price target on Quebecor from C$39.50 to C$41.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.09.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on QBR.B

Quebecor Stock Down 0.3 %

Quebecor Company Profile

TSE:QBR.B traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$31.64. The stock had a trading volume of 89,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,355. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.73. Quebecor has a 1-year low of C$27.25 and a 1-year high of C$35.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 468.25. The company has a market cap of C$4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.43.

(Get Free Report)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.