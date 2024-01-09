Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) rose 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 435,896 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 226,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Royal Helium Trading Up 4.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.83, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

About Royal Helium

(Get Free Report)

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.