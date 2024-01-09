Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Sold by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 121,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 153,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 23.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RVT opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $15.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43.

Royce Value Trust Increases Dividend

About Royce Value Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th.

(Free Report)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

