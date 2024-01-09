RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RPT Realty Stock Performance

RPT opened at $12.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $13.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RPT Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,695,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 39.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,249 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,406,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,756,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,486,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.