RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Trimmed by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,317 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in RTX were worth $19,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 5.2% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 17,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 12.0% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 422,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,376,000 after purchasing an additional 45,156 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 10.4% during the third quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 5.6% during the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 39.9% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 68,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 19,520 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Melius downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,026,895. The stock has a market cap of $122.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

