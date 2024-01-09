RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in RTX by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Redburn Atlantic cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $85.61 on Tuesday. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $123.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.