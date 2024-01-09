RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC cut its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises 1.1% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $16,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Down 0.0 %

RTX stock opened at $85.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 109.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Barclays lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.