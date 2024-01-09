RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Increased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,991 shares during the period. RTX makes up 1.2% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in RTX were worth $16,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.28. 1,823,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,196,861. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.26.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.77%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

