Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) shares were down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 267.40 ($3.41) and last traded at GBX 268 ($3.42). Approximately 1,402,543 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 987,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 269 ($3.43).

Ruffer Investment Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2,680.00 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 268.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 270.56.

Ruffer Investment Company Profile

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

