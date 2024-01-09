Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Trading Down 2%

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.52. Approximately 30,205 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 63,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.61.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Rupert Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 10.57 and a quick ratio of 10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$864.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.17.

In related news, Senior Officer Thomas Credland sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total transaction of C$186,500.00.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

