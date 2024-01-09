Sage Rhino Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC owned about 0.27% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 104,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,387 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 943.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 49,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPIE stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $45.35. 1,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,370. JPMorgan Income ETF has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $46.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.