Sage Rhino Capital LLC Boosts Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 10,252 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 55.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 204.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 32,446 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HSBC by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,385,000 after acquiring an additional 208,393 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HSBC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $811.00.

Shares of HSBC traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.79. 313,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,616. The stock has a market cap of $157.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.11. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). HSBC had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.11 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.70%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

