Sage Rhino Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 1.6% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 70.4% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

BND opened at $73.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2105 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

