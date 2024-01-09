Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys 1,373 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 5,681.8% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 3,172.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AES traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.03. 166,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,665,497. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.87.

AES Increases Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -75.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AES. Bank of America cut their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group downgraded AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded AES to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, with a total value of $25,075.60. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 78,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AES news, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,075.60. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,806.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,595.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 57,039 shares of company stock valued at $934,195. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

