Sage Rhino Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CCJ traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.43. 212,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,475,207. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.43. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $46.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $428.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCJ. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cameco

Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.