Sage Rhino Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,845 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in California Resources by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in California Resources by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in California Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $389,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in California Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in California Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources Price Performance

Shares of California Resources stock traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $50.75. The company had a trading volume of 13,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,927. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $58.44. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

California Resources Increases Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.16 million. California Resources had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 19.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CRC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, California Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

Get Our Latest Report on CRC

California Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.