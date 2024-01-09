Sage Rhino Capital LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980,634 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,347,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,359 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,809,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,037,000 after buying an additional 2,119,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,006,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465,393. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.41.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1283 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.