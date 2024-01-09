Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 56,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 112.5% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Passaic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 108.1% in the second quarter. Passaic Partners LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,703,000 after acquiring an additional 154,268 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 158,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after acquiring an additional 49,030 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.07. The stock had a trading volume of 675,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,064,768. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $96.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

