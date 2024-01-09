Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,703,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC owned 7.97% of Vincerx Pharma worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 21.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth $53,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vincerx Pharma stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,819. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.11. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.95.

Vincerx Pharma ( NASDAQ:VINC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

