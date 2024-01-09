Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $3.15 Million Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,840 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 234.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:VUSB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.45. 819,882 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.18.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.