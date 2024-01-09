Sage Rhino Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.88. 30,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,390. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

