Sage Rhino Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Diageo Stock Performance
Shares of DEO traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.88. 30,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,390. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.45.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
