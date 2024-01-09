Sage Rhino Capital LLC Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 840 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,947,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $580.50. 196,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,917. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $595.78 and a 200-day moving average of $549.46. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,565 shares of company stock worth $25,777,527 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.21.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

