Sage Rhino Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in DocuSign by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,662.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $5,686,502.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,612 shares of company stock worth $7,869,435. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC raised DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.54. The stock had a trading volume of 130,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,991. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.07.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

