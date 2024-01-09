Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases 21,427 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 139.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,427 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV stock opened at $100.39 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.43.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.