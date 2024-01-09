Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases 31,123 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,123 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Swmg LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSST opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average of $49.89.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

