Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases 384 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after purchasing an additional 377,693 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,257,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,414,000 after acquiring an additional 83,672 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,637 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,031,000 after acquiring an additional 193,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,483 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Novartis Price Performance

Novartis stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.94. 167,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,160. The company has a market cap of $226.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.98 and a twelve month high of $107.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.26.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.