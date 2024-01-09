Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases 39,445 Shares of BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XBB)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XBB – Free Report) by 75.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,445 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC owned about 7.03% of BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000.

Shares of XBB stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.98. 687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237. BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.98 million, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of -0.60.

The BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (XBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of BB (or its equivalent), based on an average of three main credit rating providers.

