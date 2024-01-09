Sage Rhino Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises about 1.4% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVDE. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $59.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $60.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.18.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

