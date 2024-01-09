Sage Rhino Capital LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,732. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.35. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $48.72.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

